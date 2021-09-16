You’re coughing and sneezing but is it allergies or COVID-19?

A Triad health expert breaks down what to know about sneezing and sniffling this fall.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — As we get into fall, we're hoping to see our COVID-19 numbers level off and drop again. However, at the same time, many people maybe confusing COVID symptoms with symptoms related to allergies.

Coughing, congestion, and a sore throat all can be symptoms for both COVID-19 and common season allergies.

Today we spoke with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's infectious disease expert Dr. Christopher Ohl to help us explain the difference between the two.

"The difference between allergy symptoms and COVID symptoms. Well it really hasn't changed much...Just nasal stuffiness, particularly associated with red eyes and itchy eyes that's more likely an allergy than COVID".

But the message that Dr. Ohl wanted to stress is that, if there is any confusion in your mind, go get a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.