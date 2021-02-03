Mount Zion Baptist Church to host town hall, COVID-19 and the black community

Tuesday nights forum panelists include Guilford County public health director, Guilford County schools superintendent and Guilford County commissioner chair.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the vaccine rollout continues in our state, health leaders are focused on making sure the vaccine is distributed equally, especially in minority communities.



There is still fear and mistrust surrounding the vaccine so community leaders are stepping in to help.

Mount Zion church is hosting an online forum they hope helps answer vaccine questions.



The church is located in a majority minority area of Greensboro.



Team pastor Joseph Frierson said they know first hand what underserved communities concerns are when it comes to coronavirus.



So they're bringing professionals together to ease the communities mind.

“We're hoping the fear will be decreased but also the disparities and improvements can be made so all of us are experiencing an equitable process when it comes down to the dissemination of the vaccine,” Frierson said.

Panelists include Guilford County public health director, Guilford County schools superintendent and Guilford County commissioner chair.



“We're grateful, they play an important and direct role in being able to answer questions related to the minority community when it comes down to covid-19 responses," Frierson said. "These are folks who are professionals in their field and friends to the community”

Mount Zion has been a site for coronavirus testing and vaccinations.

The governor even stopped by to speak with folks who got vaccinated at the church.



Their clinic works to vaccinate folks in underserved communities, now they're offering a virtual platform for the underserved to address their concerns.

"A lot of people are saying to themselves 'I need to see someone else get it before I get it'. That mentality is not singularly located to the African American community but its in our community," Frierson said. "And we're hearing there's difficulties when people are registering."

The town hall will be held through zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.



A moderator will ask a list of questions, then the floor will open to the public to address their concerns.



There is another COVID vaccine town hall planned for tonight.

But this one part of a speaker series at North Carolina A&T State University.