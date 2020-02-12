'That's a concern'| 150 COVID-19 patients at Cone Health facilities, experts worry about surge

As of Tuesday 150 people are in Cone Hospitals with coronavirus. That's up nearly 50 in 2 weeks. COVID-19 patients could strain resources by the end of the year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — State health leaders imposed new restrictions ahead of the holidays, out of concern that more people would gather indoors because of the cold weather.



Those restrictions include requiring folks to wear masks anytime we're around someone we don't live with.



But healthcare professionals still worry about a possible surge in cases.

Chief Physician Executive with Cone Health Dr. Bruce Swords said their facilities are taking in new coronavirus patients every day.

“That's a concern the more patients that are in our facilities the more resource drained we are from staff to PPE,” Dr. Swords said.

Swords said there are about 150 coronavirus patients at their facilities.



That's up nearly 50 patients in two weeks.



Data specialists predict the numbers will only go up.

“From 150 we may continue that upswing and so in January or February we may see 250 plus patients with COVID in our facility,” Dr. Swords said.

Cone Health’s Green Valley facility has 80 coronavirus patients now and can hold up to 118 patients.

Dr. Swords said he can't give a straight forward answers on if 250 patients would fill all their beds, but said they have plans in place.

“Our emergency management group is working with state emergency management to prepare for those what if scenarios," Dr. Swords said. "What if we need a field hospital where will we do that etc."



Health officials worry that the holiday travel during Thanksgiving could worsen the surge of COVID-19 cases as we head into December.

“It seems I’ve been preaching the same sermon for months now,” Dr. Swords said. “Nothing has changed and I’ll say it again, what we can do is wear a mask and stay away from each other.”

Dr. Swords added that Cone Health has not seen an increase in cases related to the Thanksgiving holiday as of yet.