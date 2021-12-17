Covid-19 impacts holiday plans across Triad

As the omicron variant spreads around the state, some people are re-evaluating their holiday plans.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the omicron variant is starting to spread rapidly and is expected to cause the highest rates of infections.

On Facebook, WFMY asked if holiday plans were changing because of the omicron variant. One of our viewers said she had to postpone plans because her grandson has COVID and the whole family has to quarantine. Another said she tested positive for COVID and will celebrate Christmas after Christmas.

But some people aren't letting COVID-19 impact their plans at all. One viewer said he is going to do what he wants to do, and that Jesus is the reason for the season, therefore he has no fears.

Lori Godwin's plans have been cancelled this year since she just came home from an 8 day stay in the hospital after battling COVID-19. She said it was a scary experience.

Godwin says she did everything she was supposed to. Wear a mask, avoid crowds, and get vaccinated. “I’m vaccinated and the doctor said thank goodness I was because I probably would’ve been worse than I was," Godwin said.

Now, she's urging people to cancel their holiday plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Others tell me that they aren’t cancelling plans, but they are taking precautions like getting tested beforehand. “That’s the thing to protect other people as well so that’s why I’m encouraging people to take a test even though you are already have your booster to protect yourself and other people as well," said Diu Hartshorn, a retired LPN.

NCDHHS said the omicron variant is two to three times as contagious as the Delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says if you are gathering for the holidays, it's best if everyone is vaccinated.

You should also get tested beforehand -- even the vaccinated people.