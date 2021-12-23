COVID-19 patient heads home for Christmas after 43 days at Cone Health

A father is back at home after spending nearly a month in a half in the hospital on a breathing machine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s a Christmas homecoming for one family in our state after their dad, 44-year-old Bryan Carroll, spent 43 days at Moses Cone Hospital with COVID-19.

Bryan was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 8 and discharged on Dec. 22. However, that time was very stressful for Bryan and his family. "Having your girls ask you if their dad is going to die or not are questions no parent wants to have to answer and then not having an answer and asking his doctors the same thing and just hearing, 'I don't know we just wait,' all we can do is wait," Jodie Carroll, Bryan's wife said.

A week after being admitted to the hospital on Nov. 8, Bryan's lungs collapsed. He was put on an ECMO machine (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation).

During his time at Moses Cone, Bryan's wife, Jodie kept her faith and saw her husband every day, whether through a facetime call or through the glass. The hospital even helped them celebrate their anniversary through the glass - but with a banner, cupcakes and flowers.

Their two daughters also tried to keep an optimistic view through the window. "They would come and I could wave out of the window at the fourth floor and they brought signs saying they love me and miss me and get well," Bryan said.

As it got closer and closer to Christmas, Jodie and the girls only wanted one thing, for Bryan to come home and their wish came true. On Dec. 22, Bryan was wheeled out of the hospital and headed back home.