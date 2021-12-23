Testing site in Greensboro still has hundreds of rapid tests in stock

A testing site in Greensboro has hundreds of rapid tests where you can get your result in less than 30 minutes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are needing to get tested and haven't been able to get an appointment or find any at-home kits, there is a testing site in Greensboro that still has hundreds of tests.

Journey Adult Day Center on South Elm Eugene Street is offering free, rapid COVID-19 tests.

The center said they are providing this service so people can see their families this holiday season, in peace.



"So right now, what we've done because we have anticipated that there will be an influx for the holiday season not only for Christmas but also for New Year's so we pre-ordered a large amount so we would not run out," said Fanta Dorley, the part-owner of Journey Adult Day Center.