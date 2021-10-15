Cycling club helps women get mammograms

The Major Taylor Cycling Club of North Carolina is hosting Major Miles for Mammograms. All proceeds go to the Cone Health Mammography Scholarship Fund.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A group of cyclists is turning passion into purpose by biking several miles to raise money for women who cannot afford mammograms.

All proceeds go to the Cone Health Mammography Scholarship Fund. The fund provides mammograms for women who otherwise could not afford the screening service.

Registered Nurse Jeannette Richardson is the MTCCNC president. She knows the importance of early detection for breast cancer survival.

“I do work in healthcare and there’s been a time when I had to go without health insurance, so I know what it feels like and I know there are other people in our community, especially being out of work and with COVID, and just the whole impact that it’s had on jobs and people may not have insurance,” Richardson said. “We wanted to give back and I know Cone Health has a mammogram scholarship fund and I just thought this was the perfect way for us to give back to our community.”

The ride kicks off Saturday, Oct. 16 at Cycles De ORO in Greensboro.

There are three routes which include 14 miles, 35 miles, and 50 miles.

“Afterwards, lunch will be provided,” Richardson said. “It’s just a way for us to fellowship, just have fun. We’ll have a gift for who has the best pink outfit on, who decorated their bike the flashiest in pink and also we’ll be raffling off Garmin bike GPS. So, it’s just going to be a lot of fun. We’re excited about it.”