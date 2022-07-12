Davidson County Health Department confirms first case of monkeypox

The case is also the first known case in the Piedmont Triad area.

The Davidson County Health Department (DCHD) has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Davidson County. It also is the first known case in the Piedmont Triad area.

Health officials said the person is currently in isolation and close contacts have been notified. In order to protect patient privacy, officials are not releasing any more information about the person.

The DCHD said it is working with state and federal partners to monitor the national outbreak and its potential spread in the county. Lillian Koontz, Davidson County Health Director said, “The Davidson County Health Department is poised and ready to respond to cases of monkeypox in our community.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 10 monkeypox cases in the state. Nearly 900 cases have been identified in the United States. To date, no one has died in the outbreak. Monkeypox typically causes fever, chills, a rash, and lesions on the face or genitals. The World Health Organization estimates the disease is fatal for up to one in 10 people, but smallpox vaccines are protective and some antiviral drugs are being developed.