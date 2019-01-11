ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Average life expectancy for American men has dropped for a third consecutive year.

It's now 76.1, a four month decline from three years prior.

Data from the National Center for Health Statistics cites a rise in 'deaths of despair', putting a spotlight on a spike in deaths caused by suicide and drug overdose.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, drug overdose rates for men are almost twice as high as a decade ago. There were 29.1 overdose deaths per 100,000 men in 2017.

In 2007, there were 14.9 deaths per 100,000 men.

"The recent increases were especially pronounced among men aged 25–34 and 35–44," the NCHS report noted.

"From 2013 to 2017, the drug overdose death rate increased by an average of 18.5% per year among men aged 25–34 and by an average of 18.8% per year among men aged 35–44."

Although young women are also experiencing an uptick in drug overdoses, the rate is lower than men.

The life expectancy at birth for females is 81.1 years, the same as it was two years prior.