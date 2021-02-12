Decision by SCOTUS on abortion could change everything

A Winston-Salem State University associate professor weighs in on the impact of the Supreme Court's decisions on Mississippi's abortion law.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —

The Supreme Court is set to decide whether to overrule one of its most historic decisions.

Justices heard arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It's the most significant challenge to Roe v. Wade in decades. Roe v. Wade protects abortion as a constitutional right until a fetus develops enough to live outside the womb which is about 24 to 28 weeks.

"The Supreme Court, their job is to really basically interpret the Constitution. Privacy in 1800 and privacy in 2021. This is the same definition," Dr. Denise Nation, a Winston-Salem State University Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of History, Politics and Social Justice, said.

Dr. Nation said this is a huge deal because it will set the precedent for other states and could lead to conservative leaning states to banning all or almost all abortions. She believes politics shouldn't play a role in protections laid out in the Constitution.

"It's not about the weeks its about the ultimate freedom. The ultimate freedom is embedded in the 14th Amendment and that has nothing to do with weeks," Dr. Nation said.

A decision is expected from the Supreme Court in June.