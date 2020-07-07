11th case of Dengue Fever reported in the Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. — The eleventh case of Dengue fever has been confirmed this year in the Florida Keys.
Citing the local health department, CBS Miami reports all indications suggest it was locally acquired. The person who was sickened has been treated and is expected to recover.
Mosquito control activities have been stepped up in Key Largo. The Miami Herald says that's where all the Keys' cases have been so far, although the newspaper reports there was a case this year in neighboring Miami-Dade County.
Dengue viruses are spread to people through bites from infected Aedes mosquitoes. According to the CDC, up to 400 million people get infected each year, but only about 1 in 4 ever actually get sick.
As many as 22,000 people die annually from severe cases.
For many people who feel sick, symptoms can be very mild. They often include nausea, vomiting, rashes, or aches and pains. Symptoms may last 2-7 days. Most people who get sick recover within a week.
- Florida reports another 7,347 COVID-19 cases, record positivity rate
- Police: Human head found by jogger in St. Petersburg
- Graves may be under Tropicana Field, mayor's office says
- New hurricane season forecast predicts 20 named storms, 9 hurricanes
- Police: 7-year-old Florida boy dies after being shot
- Doctors rank which activities create the most risk for getting COVID-19
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter