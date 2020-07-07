11th case of Dengue Fever reported in the Florida Keys

Only about 1 in 4 people who get infected ever feel sick.

KEY LARGO, Fla. — The eleventh case of Dengue fever has been confirmed this year in the Florida Keys.

Citing the local health department, CBS Miami reports all indications suggest it was locally acquired. The person who was sickened has been treated and is expected to recover.

Mosquito control activities have been stepped up in Key Largo. The Miami Herald says that's where all the Keys' cases have been so far, although the newspaper reports there was a case this year in neighboring Miami-Dade County.

Dengue viruses are spread to people through bites from infected Aedes mosquitoes. According to the CDC, up to 400 million people get infected each year, but only about 1 in 4 ever actually get sick.

As many as 22,000 people die annually from severe cases.

For many people who feel sick, symptoms can be very mild. They often include nausea, vomiting, rashes, or aches and pains. Symptoms may last 2-7 days. Most people who get sick recover within a week.

