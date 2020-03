DURHAM, N.C. — Distilleries are putting their spirits to work to help fill the shortage of hand sanitizers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Green Mountain Distillers is Morrisville, Vermont, is giving away a hand sanitizing solution and Durham Distillery in Durham, North Carolina, is donating one to hospitality colleagues, using high-proof alcohol and other ingredients.

A Pennsylvania distillery owner grew so disgusted by the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer online that he's also converted his operation.



