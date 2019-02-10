WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dixie Classic Fair officials say there won't be any mist stations or water fountains at the fair this year. They also aren't allowing attendants to bring hand-held mist fans.

It's all out of an abundance of caution due to the recent Legionnaires' disease outbreak possibly connected to the North Carolina Mountain State Fair near Asheville last month. There have been over 50 confirmed cases in North Carolina so far, and health officials say most patients attended the fair. One death was previously reported, and most patients have required hospitalization.

Legionnaires' disease is a bacterial pneumonia that develops when someone breathes in mist or water that contains the bacteria into their lungs.

Dixie Classic Fair says they are encouraging people to leave mist fans at home or in their cars, because they won't be allowed into the fair. They are also emphasizing vendors and ride operators to wipe down surfaces more frequently to ensure they stay dry.

