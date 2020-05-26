'We just need to see the patient'|Dentists and doctors are ready to service patients again

It won’t be a typical visit to the offices anymore, but they plan to follow new safety guidelines.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As businesses start reopening, doctor and dental offices are following suit.

Many are doing in-person appointments again.

Eagle Physicians in Greensboro is two days into taking in person appointments.

Sheri Raymer, CEO of Eagle Physicians said It's the first-time patients have come in since the start of the pandemic.



“We're at about 50 percent so we know there are patients out there still concerned so we're doing what we can to reassure them,” Raymer said.



The medical center provides all personal and family health needs.

“We're asking patients to wear a face covering we're all wearing face mask,” Raymer said. “We're screening our staff for temperatures and symptoms and we check all of our patients who come in for the same thing,”



Raymer said despite virtual and phone options in person visits are vital.



“There are times where we just need to see the patient. We don't want a patient anxious to come in especially during the crisis where our physical and mental health are of concern,” Raymer said. “We need to make sure we're connecting with folks.”

To keep patients from feeling anxious, Raymer said their social distancing the lobby and asking patients to wait in their cars when appropriate.

Paula Kapec Dentistry on Summit Avenue in Greensboro is doing the same thing.

Just trying to find a little happiness in all the Covid craziness😂😀 Who votes we get our doctor involved in our next video? Posted by Paula I. Kapec DDS, PLLC on Monday, May 18, 2020

Staff there said each patient is screened for coronavirus, and they're not allowing patients to touch doors when entering and exiting the building.



Dentists at Kapec are wearing face shields, gowns and head coverings.



Eagle Physicians said they'll continue virtual appointments for those who aren't ready to walk through these doors.