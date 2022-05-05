Doctors consider North Carolina part of the 'stroke belt'

May is Stroke Awareness Month and doctors are encouraging people to know the risk factors and signs of stroke.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — May is Stroke Awareness Month and doctors want you know the risk factors as well as symptoms.

Doctors say strokes are one of the most common causes for death and disability in the U.S. It's also considered an issue in North Carolina.

"People survive strokes very frequently, but they survive with massive levels of disability. They're not able to go back to work, they're not able to sometimes walk or be active with their family, not able to sometimes eat and have to have a feeding tube,"Dr. Lauren Peruski, stroke medical director at Novant Forsyth Medical Center, said.

Risk factors include things age, gender, family history, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking and heart disease.

For signs of stroke, remember the acronym F.A.S.T.

F - Face (face drooping, usually on one side)

A - Arm or leg (numbness)

S - Speech (difficulty talking, slurring words)

T - Terrible headache or time (headache usually stronger than normal, time to seek medical help)

Dr. Peruski said it's important for everyone to know the signs, especially because doctors consider North Carolina part of what they call the 'stroke belt.'