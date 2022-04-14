'Once it hits, it's hard to get rid of' | Stomach bug making it's way through the Triad

Novant Health has seen an influx of people of all ages with norovirus, the most common type of stomach flu.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's back and in full force. We're talking about the stomach bug.

Doctors are seeing an increase of patients with diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pains.

"Everybody is back out. We're in our social settings now. We're out in the numbers and with that you're going to see those numbers of viruses," Patricia Williams, family nurse practitioner with Novant Health said.

She said patients of all ages are coming in and testing positive for norovirus, the most common type of the stomach flu.

Ron Kohler, owner of the Baby House and Northwest Day School, said a number of illnesses, including the stomach bug, has gone through their classrooms as they've eased their restrictions.

He said recently, the stomach bug really hit the younger age groups and their teachers.

"With the parents coming in and more activity in the hallways and the classroom, we are starting to see more germs," Kohler said.

Kohler also said once it hits, it's hard to get rid of.

"We do sanitize and disinfect multiple times a day, every day. We also have a sprayer that we purchase that is a little bit more high tech that we use on a regular basis just to get as many germs out of these classrooms as possible," Kohler said.

Williams said most people are getting sick within 24-48 hours of exposure and it's lasting anywhere from 1-3 days.

"It hits the whole family. Its hard as a parent if you're taking care of a sick child not to obviously be in direct exposure and that's when this comes into play when you're in direct exposure, you pass this virus along," Williams said.

If it does hit you or your family, Williams said to keep these things in mind:

stay hydrated

drink clear liquids

reintroduce foods slowly

follow the 'BRAT' diet; bananas, rice, applesauce, toast