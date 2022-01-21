Doctors busy with patients experiencing weather-related injuries from fractures to frostbite

Both Cone Health and Novant Health warn of the dangers of winter weather and injuries that can occur.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Below freezing temperatures have doctors urging everyone to be cautious, especially if you have to be out in the elements.

Cone Health and Novant Health doctors said they've seen an uptick in patients this week with injuries due to slip and falls on the ice and snow.

Dr. Brenda Manfredi, family medicine at Novant Health, said in the last few days she has seen several people that have fallen on the ice. She said many had concussions, one had a fractured wrist, another with a back strain and plenty of bruises, bumps, cuts and scrapes.

She said to avoid falling, find a clear path to walk on and if possible, don't carry anything with you.

"You want to make sure you have the correct clothes on. Boots, ideally, something with some tread on them so you don't slip as easily. When you're walking, taking small steps instead of large steps, shuffling along, that's actually a better way to walk on ice," Dr. Manfredi said.

"Every single step that people take, you should take with the assumption that this next step I'm going down," Dr. Thomas Thekkekandam, sports medicine physician with Cone Health said.

He said every day since the storm, his practice has seen at least two injuries a day, mostly fractures, bumps and bruises.

"If someone feels like they're about to go down, try to sort of tuck and curl and protect your head. It's the best way to keep your vital organs, your head and your chest safe," Dr. Thekkekandam said.

However, this weekend Dr. Thekkekandam said he's more concerned with hypothermia and frostbite.

He suggests wearing three layers of clothing. The first is polyester, second, a lighter, fluffier layer like wool and the third should be a moisture repellant material.

"The very young and very old will lose temperature more rapidly and they have less of an ability to regulate their own temperature," Dr. Thekkekandam said.

He also recommends wearing mittens instead of gloves because mittens keep your fingers together, therefore, warmer.