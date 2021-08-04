Winston-Salem Dash to honor local doctor with bobblehead giveaway

Dr. Christoper Ohl is being honored at the Dash game for his work during the last year of the pandemic as a Triad infectious disease expert.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — During their opening weekend of the 2021 season the Winston-Salem Dash will give away 1,000 Dr. Christopher Ohl bobbleheads.

Ohl is an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health and has provided weekly advice and updates to the Triad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dash will honor Ohl on games played on May 8 and May 9. The first 500 fans through the doors at those games will receive a bobblehead in Ohl's likeness.

“Dr. Ohl has provided and continues to provide critical information throughout this historic health crisis.” Dash President C.J. Johnson said, “Our community owes a big thank you to Dr. Ohl and all the frontline health care workers. We thought a bobblehead was a unique and fun way to show our appreciation.”

Flyers with COVID-19 health and safety information will also be given out on behalf of Wake Forest Baptist Health.

The game will not be like the one that caught national attention at the Texas Rangers' stadium last week for its full capacity seating. Only 50 percent capacity is allowed at the Dash's games in accordance with state health guidelines.

Fans interested in reserving a ticket to either of the bobblehead giveaway dates are encouraged to purchase tickets online, in advance. The on-sale date for individual tickets will be announced in the coming days.