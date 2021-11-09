Drowsy driving results in 100,000 police-reported crashes each year

National Drowsy Driving Prevention Week is November 7-13.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Reports show each year about 100,000 crashes involving drowsy drivers are reported to the police.

These crashes result in more than 1,500 fatalities, 71,000 injuries, and $12 billion in monetary losses.

With National Drowsy Driving Prevention Week November 7-13, Alliance Insurance Services wants to remind drivers that drowsy driving is impaired driving.

“Kind of highlighting to everyone that the time has changed, it may be a little darker for you than you’re accustomed to while you’re traveling,” Owner of Alliance Insurance Services, Christopher Cook said.

“Drowsy driving is dangerous. We talk about drinking and driving, texting and driving, and distracted driving of any form. A lot of accidents happen with people falling asleep behind the wheel.”

According to the National Safety Council, driving after going for more than 20 hours without sleep is equivalent to driving with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent—the U.S. legal limit.

Experts said a driver is three times more likely to be in a car crash if they are fatigued.

“Our job in the insurance industry is to help you fix your car, but unfortunately you have the increased expense of auto insurance when you have an accident on your record and your insurance does have to step in and damage to vehicles like a lot of things in this economy, the price to repair damages is going up significantly,” Cook explained.