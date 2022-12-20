Dry, flaky, and itchy! How to protect your skin in cold weather

Health experts say all moisturizers are not created equal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Winter-like temperatures are here. The cold weather can bring dry, flaky, and itchy skin. Health experts say it's important to stay moisturized.

Regina Plohal is a dermatologist nurse practitioner with Novant Health. She recommends finding a lotion with active ingredients.

"Not all lotions are created equal so finding things like ceramides in them, humectants which can also hold moisture in," Plohal said.

She said even though it's cold out, don't ditch the sunscreen. She also recommends using warm water instead of hot water for showers and baths. Hot water can remove the natural oils from your skin. Lastly, she suggested having a proactive moisturizing routine.

" A lot of times we take the angle of I'll wait until my skin is already dry to start moisturizing, but getting into the routine of you know, you brush your teeth, you moisturize your skin and you put on your sunscreen," Plohal said. "You brush your teeth at night, and you go ahead and put on that moisturizer."