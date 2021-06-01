Duke requiring masks indoors starting Friday

All Duke students, faculty and staff are required to wear masks inside campus buildings starting July 30.

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University announced Wednesday that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks in all campus buildings starting Friday.

The school sent a message out to all students, faculty and staff Wednesday announcing the updated policy. Duke lifted their indoor mask requirement on July 1.

Duke said that the decision is because of rising COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and the spread of the Delta variant.

"While we know this is a disappointing turn, we make this move now based on the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Duke’s own infectious disease experts in hopes of containing potential outbreaks that may limit our ability to continue other activities during the fall semester," Duke said in the message said.

An update regarding face masks in Duke buildingshttps://t.co/M34BQHbKed — Duke University (@DukeU) July 28, 2021

The mask requirement does not apply to on-campus residence halls. Duke said that there is less chance of exposure in those areas.

In a release sent out June 29, Duke said all students need to get tested for COVID-19 before coming back to campus and participate in weekly testing even if they are fully vaccinated.