Duke requiring masks indoors starting Friday

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University announced Wednesday that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks in all campus buildings starting Friday.
The school sent a message out to all students, faculty and staff Wednesday announcing the updated policy. Duke lifted their indoor mask requirement on July 1.
Duke said that the decision is because of rising COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and the spread of the Delta variant.
"While we know this is a disappointing turn, we make this move now based on the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Duke’s own infectious disease experts in hopes of containing potential outbreaks that may limit our ability to continue other activities during the fall semester," Duke said in the message said.
The mask requirement does not apply to on-campus residence halls. Duke said that there is less chance of exposure in those areas.
In a release sent out June 29, Duke said all students need to get tested for COVID-19 before coming back to campus and participate in weekly testing even if they are fully vaccinated.
They also said all students needed to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes and go to campus events. Students have to show proof of vaccination by September 1. Duke said on July 29 that more than 81 percent of faculty and staff and almost 10,000 students were fully vaccinated.