SALT LAKE CITY — An e-cigarette exploded in a 17-year-old boy's mouth, knocking out teeth and damaging his jaw, according to a medical journal.

The article published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine was written by two doctors at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The article said the boy had a "circular puncture to the chin, extensive lacerations in his mouth, multiple disrupted lower incisors and bony incongruity of the left mandible."

The patient recovered well, the medical journal said.

The Washington Post said one of the doctors who operated on the boy said the injury looked “kind of like a close-range gunshot wound.”

The boy was given the e-cigarette by his mother because he thought it would help him quit smoking, the Post said.

Related: Another man dies after vape pen explodes, severing an artery in his throat

Related Exploding vape pen kills St. Petersburg man; may be first known such death

Related: Tampa professor warns e-cigarettes can harm young people's brains



What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.