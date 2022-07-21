Ear seeds: A viral trend on TikTok that offers a unique type of healing

Acupuncturists say by using the ear it can help treat all parts of the body

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An ancient Chinese tradition known as ear seeds is catching the attention of a new generation through viral internet videos that tout full body healing all beginning at your ear.

Modern Acupuncture says it has been using the ear seed practice for quite some time to help heal patients holistically through mind and body. That includes treating anything from body aches, stress, anxiety, addiction, and more.

“It’s amazing that you can take something that’s thousands of years old and it is still relevant today," licensed acupuncturist Megan Manseau said. “If there is something going on in your mind it's going to be represented in your body and vice versa so we treat them as a unit.”

Ear seeding is similar to acupuncture, but instead of using needles vaccaria seeds are the source of relief. The tiny black beads are attached to an adhesive and the adhesive is attached to the ear.

“The ear is what we call a microsystem," Manseau said. "It’s like a small version of the entire body so you can treat anything from pain to internal conditions anything that is going on in the body.”

We're told each seed is attached to a particular part of the ear for targeted results. The application takes less than five minutes, but acupuncturists say the benefits can last up to five days as you continue to apply a small amount of pressure to the seed throughout the day.

The healing is even becoming a fashion statement in some ways with colored rhinestone seeds as well as a conversation starter.

“It helps bring awareness too that it’s an option people never even realized," Manseau said.