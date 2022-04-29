Women who carry BRCA gene mutations have a greater chance of developing breast or ovarian cancer. Genetic testing can help with prevention.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reports show approximately 13-percent of women will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives. The chance of a woman developing ovarian cancer in their lifetime is one in 78. Experts say knowing your family's history is vital in determining cancer risk.



Kate Hughes is a certified genetic counselor with the Novant Cancer institute. She said genetic testing isn't recommended for everyone.

“We recommend anybody who has a suspicious family history or suspicious personal history,” Hughes said. “Are there lots of women with breast cancer? Are there lots of women with ovarian cancer? Lots of men with prostate cancer?"

Genetic testing can be done via blood or saliva samples. If a patient receives a positive test result, Hughes said their physician may suggest several proactive treatment options like enhanced screening.

“Also, we like people to look beyond just breast and ovarian cancers,” Hughes said. “Colon cancer can be hereditary, uterine cancer can run in families, so we also want people to think about those red flags, but other cancers too."

Hughes said most insurance will cover the cost of genetic testing but said there are several free testing programs for patients who qualify. For those who do not have a strong family history of cancer and just want to get testing, Hughes said those patients are looking at a cost of about $250.