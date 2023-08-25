Experts say if you're thirsty, you're already mildly dehydrated

It's often recommended to drink water regularly, but why do experts say that feeling thirsty signals dehydration? Let's break it down.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A thirsty body needs fluids to replenish itself, but by the time thirst sets in, your body has already lost water.

Think of it like a warning sign. When you're thirsty, your body is already in a water deficit. Staying ahead of your thirst and drinking water regularly helps maintain your body's essential functions.

In other words, staying hydrated goes beyond quenching your thirst; it supports the overall health of your body. When we're dehydrated, even mildly, our bodies can start to feel sluggish, and our cognitive functions may not be as sharp.

So, how can we make sure we're staying properly hydrated? Drink water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty.