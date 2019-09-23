GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fall is officially here and that means it's time for pumpkins, sweaters and, bad days with allergies. Allergists say they're seeing an influx of patients with symptoms already and they think it's because of how dry the weather has been in the Triad.

Right now, it's ragweed season and it runs from mid-August throughout the first frost. So if you're suffering from things like watery/itchy eyes, runny nose, coughing or sneezing, it could be the ragweed bothering you.

Fall allergies don't stop there though.

After ragweed season, mold can bring on the symptoms again.

They say this is the worst of the two and begins once leaves start to fall.

However, allergists tell WFMY News 2 neither compares to spring allergies when our sinuses fight with pollen.

Here's what can you do for some relief:

Over the counter antihistamines like Claritin or Allegra

Nasal spray like Flonase

Eye Drops

Saline nose spray

Close windows

Wear a mask for outdoor activities like mowing

**Make sure you consult your doctor before taking any new medication.

