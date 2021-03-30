How to bounce back from weight can during the pandemic

March is National Nutrition Month and health experts are stressing the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle even during stressful times.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some called it the Covid-19 and now some have even called it the Covid-30.

Many people have experienced undesired weight gain during the pandemic.

A recent survey by the American Psychological Association polled nearly 3,000 adults.

It found more than 60-percent gained excessive amounts of weight since the start of the pandemic.

The survey found 42-percent of U.S. adults reported gaining an average of 29 pounds while a tenth of people said they gained more than 50 pounds.

Registered Dietician Reanna Hawkins with Cone Health said you can never start too small to get hold of your health.

“Maybe you start with incorporating more fruits into your breakfast, more veggies at lunch and dinner,” Reanna said.

“You know we’re so blessed in North Carolina to have so many different farmers markets and local food options. So that can be an activity in itself, is going to the farmers market.”

Hawkins also recommends meal planning to save time and money.

She said anything that can be cooked in a batch like rice, beans or pasta salad can provide enough meals for an entire family to last a few days.

As the Triad starts to experience warmer weather, Hawkins said now is a great time to take advantage of local parks and walkways to get out and about.

“Another thing that we are blessed to have in North Carolina is access to amazing Greenways,” Hawkins explained.

“I personally love to go on the Greenways that are right by me and those are typically open form dawn to dusk and you can walk as little and as much as you want.”