Finally cancer free, 5-year-old gets surprise car parade

A 5-year-old boy had the biggest day of his life Friday.

First he rang the bell at MD Anderson, signaling the end of his cancer treatment. But when he got home, it was quite the surprise waiting outside his door.

It was the toll of triumph, and the dance party he’s only dreamed of.

At even 5 years old, Truman Bohn knows exactly what today means.

“Means no more cancer," Truman said.

And that feels good.

“'Cause no more doctors," Truman said.

“There’s a giant, like literal weight off our chest," said Lance Bohn, Truman's dad.

Truman’s entire family moved their entire lives from California to Texas a year ago to finish his fight.

“Once we got here, we met our team, our doctors, and we never left," Lance Bohn said.

Today, the cancer’s gone, and Saturday, they’re headed home. But not before their little sendoff.

“We love you! You did it!" the parade-goers said.

It was a surprise parade packed with friends, firefighters even Truman’s nurses.

“This is so special I know Truman is going to talk about it for a long time," Lance Bohn said.

Between the Astros games and the calls with Carlos Correa, Truman’s time in Houston has been marked with so many memories.

“There’s not one bad thing I’d say about this place. It’s wonderful," Lance Bohn said.

But the one they may cherish the most is the day this little boy got his life back.

“Today was the biggest day we’ve had," Lance Bohn said.