The first Pfizer vaccines have been shipped, and one local hospital was among the first in the country to get it.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The coronavirus vaccine is in the Triad, and a select few health care workers in our state have already received their first dose.

Wake Forest Baptist is the first Triad hospital to get the vaccine, however, they have not started giving out doses. Those doses arrived early Monday morning.

Healthcare workers in Charlotte, at Atrium Health rolled up their sleeves Monday and received the first vaccines given out in the state.

"This is not only a big day for our hospital, but for the entire state, and the entire country," said Atrium Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Little. "This is like the Super Bowl for us."

In the Triad, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center received close to 3,000 doses, and doctors are planning to distribute vaccines in the coming days.

Cone Health and Novant Health are expecting their shipments to arrive Thursday.