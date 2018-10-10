Five western Washington children under the age of 6 have been hospitalized for a “sudden onset of paralysis of one of more limbs.”

According to the Washington Department of Health, the children are being evaluated for acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), a rare condition that affects a person’s nervous system and can cause paralysis.

Two cases were reported in King County. Three other cases were reported in Pierce, Lewis, and Snohomish counties.

Also see | What is acute flaccid myelitis, the mysterious polio-like disorder affecting kids?

All the children showed systems of a respiratory illness the week before developing symptoms of AFM. Four of the five had a fever of 100.4 or higher.

The Washington Department of Health is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm if the children have AFM.

Also see | 6 kids from MN diagnosed with rare, polio-like disorder

“At this point there isn’t evidence that would point to a single source of illness among these cases,” Dr. Scott Lindquist, state infectious disease epidemiologist at the Department of Health, said. “We’re working closely with medical providers and public health agencies. We’ll continue to investigate and share information when we have it.”

Nine cases of AFM were reported in Washington state in 2016. Three cases were reported in 2017, and one other case was reported in Washington since the beginning of 2018.

Also see | Mother of AFM victim: 'It's terrible'

The health department says there are no specific recommendations for avoiding AFM, but washing your hands, avoiding close contact with sick people, cleaning surfaces with disinfectants, and staying up-to-date on immunizations is recommended.

© 2018 KING