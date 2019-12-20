Florida hospital dresses newborns as Star Wars characters

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth for Women in Orlando is getting into the holiday spirit in a very cute way.
To celebrate the release of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," AdventHealth dressed up newborns so they’re ready to be some of the newest Padawans in Central Florida. The newest bundles of joy were dressed up as Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Rey, Yoda and BB-8.
The hospital delivers 13,000 babies a year at four Baby Place locations in Central Florida.
So adorable!
