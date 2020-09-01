RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has recorded nine more flu-related deaths bringing the total so far this season to 21.

Records from the North Department of Health and Human Services show the most recent death was reported during the first week of January.

The Guilford County Health Department confirmed that two of the NC flu-related deaths were linked to Guilford County.

The current flu season began Sept. 29 and runs through May 16.

The state logged more than 20 flu-related deaths last season, with more than half being people age 65 and older.

