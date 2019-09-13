GREENSBORO, N.C. — Flu season is just around the corner and we want to make sure you're prepared. Chelle Jeffery is a Physicians Assistant at Novant Health New Garden Medical Associates.

She said you can get flu anytime of the year, but it's more common in late winter around the end of January to early march.

It's never too soon to get the flu show. The CDC advises as soon as the flu shot is available, doctors start administering it. That way you have has much immunity as possible before flu season ramps up.

It takes about 2 weeks after getting the shot for your body to develop enough immunity to the flu.

RELATED: Trade Those Cold And Flu Myths In For The Truth