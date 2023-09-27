First flu-related death confirmed in South Carolina, DHEC says

The flu season is just beginning in South Carolina, and can be deadly

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first flu-related death of the season has been confirmed by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). While anyone can catch influenza (the flu) at any time of the year, for health-tracking purposes, the official start of flu season is October 1.

Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist and DHEC's Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention, didn't say exactly when or where the death occurred, other than it happened in the Midlands.

"Unfortunately, a person from the Midlands region has died from complications due to the flu, becoming our first confirmed influenza-associated death just before the official start of the season. This is a sober reminder to us all that the flu is already here and that it can be deadly. Sadly, we see many deaths, hospitalizations and other serious complications of flu each year in our state. The best way to prevent the flu is to get your shot early.”

Preventing the flu is important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus -- including young children, pregnant women, those age 65 and older, and people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart or lung disease.

DHEC and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated -- and get vaccinated as early as possible to be fully protected because it takes about two weeks for the body's immune system to respond to the vaccine.

Flu vaccines offered at DHEC health department clinics are available by appointment. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to scdhec.gov/fluclinics to find the nearest location. DHEC health departments will have flu vaccines available by Oct. 1, and many providers -- doctors' offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces -- have already begun offering the shots.

“We can’t predict what this season will bring, but we are preparing for significant activity not only from the flu, but respiratory illnesses in general, to include COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s director of Public Health. “Just like with the flu, being vaccinated is the best protection against severe illness from COVID-19 or RSV. People should talk with their health care provider to evaluate the risks and benefits of vaccination for them.”

It is safe to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first product for preventing RSV lower respiratory tract disease in infants and an RSV vaccine for adults at least 60 years old.

In addition to vaccination, other ways to try and protect yourself against the flu and other respiratory viruses include wearing masks, frequent handwashing, and staying home or away for others while sick.