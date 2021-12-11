3,500 hygiene and food boxes going to families in need this holiday season

City Serve of the Triad, a branch under Renaissance Church, is partnering with 36 local agencies to help those in need Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grocery store prices are skyrocketing, putting even more pressure on families and food banks.



One Triad church is using its reach to help those in need.

City Serve of the Triad, a ministry under Renaissance Church, donated thousands of non-perishable food items and hygiene products.

Volunteers are being asked to help turn the items into 3,500 care packages at Renaissance Church in Jamestown Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thirty-six agencies from across the Triad will pick up a good portion of the boxes Saturday to give to their local neighborhoods.

Tereasa Lindsay is the founder of the Teelind Foundation. Their main focus is to serve seniors and women in the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem area.

“A lot of people are not thriving and don’t have much when it comes to food and toiletries,” Lindsay said. “And then you have women and the elderly who need, so it’s going to be a huge blessing for the area.”

The Triad is one of the hungriest regions in the nation, but you can help! Join us on November 12 & 13 as we distribute enough food to feed 3,000 families right here in the Triad. Go to www.ILovetheTriad.com to learn more. #volunteering #volunteer #loveyourneighbor #triad #triadnc #TRIADAREA #ilovethetriad #cityserve Posted by Renaissance Church on Friday, November 5, 2021

Lindsay’s organization will receive 100 boxes from City Serve.

“When I walked in this room, I was in awe, because this is going to be Christmas fun for a lot of people," Lindsay said. "I’m excited the Teelind Foundation is partnering with them to do something so great for the community,”

Paula Bost the executive director of the church food panty said Renaissance members are expanding their reach by going door to door to personally distribute boxes in the Jamestown community Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We’ll be in the neighborhood meeting people and building a relationship and finding out their needs so we can further help them,” Bost said. “We encourage other churches to do the same as well.”

According to food bank officials, the Triad is the second-hungriest region in the United States.