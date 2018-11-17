GASTONIA, N.C. — A former employee at a restaurant in Gastonia tested positive for tuberculosis (TB).

The person used to work at Olive Garden off I-85 and Cox Road near Eastridge Mall.

The health department told WCNC there's no public health threat. However, employees who were in close contact with that person will be tested.

The Gaston County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) said people are still able to safely eat at the restaurant. An Olive Garden spokesman said the worker was a busser who had no direct contact with guests.

"And we've been working with the health department very closely. They've assured us that we have the right processes in place to protect our team members and our guests," said Rich Jeffers.

The health department said TB can only be spread through direct contact with someone over an extended period of time, and it can not be spread by food or drink.

People who are sick with TB often have one or more of the following symptoms:

Cough lasting over 3 weeks

Coughing up blood

Fever

Profuse sweating at night, often soaking the bed sheets

Unintentional weight loss

Poor appetite

Chest pain or discomfort

Difficulty breathing

The county says the former employee's family and co-workers will be tested but emphasized a "relatively small number of persons are likely to have been exposed, and no one is at immediate risk of any health problems."

We caught up with Daryl Wagner just after she ate inside the restaurant.

"They probably should tell people before they go in to eat that they've had a situation that might result in some kind of illness. I don't think it will because I'm familiar with TB, but still I think it's kind of concerning," she said.

County health records showed the restaurant was last inspected in September. It received a 98.5 (A) rating, but it was written up for improper temperatures, and one employee not washing their hands before putting on gloves to make food.

Other facts about TB:

TB is killed relatively quickly by sunlight, so usually transmission occurs indoors

People who are sick with TB disease can be cured with medicines almost 100% of the time

A person can become sick with TB disease 20 or more years after an exposure occurs

