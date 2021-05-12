x
Forsyth County Department of Public Health now accepting vaccine appointments for those 12 and over

The vaccine, which was previously approved for ages 16 and up, has now been approved for adolescents age 12-15 by the FDA and CDC.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is currently accepting appointments for those 12 and over with Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. 

The vaccine, which was previously approved for ages 16 and up, has now been approved for adolescents age 12-15 by the FDA and CDC. According to a release, the vaccine was shown to be safe and 100% effective in adolescents 12-15. 

Some common temporary reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines include a sore arm, fever, headache, or feeling tired and achy for a day or two. 

Second dose appointments will be scheduled on-site after the vaccination. Parents or family members who aren’t yet vaccinated are encouraged to get vaccinated with their child. 

Currently, Forsyth County Public Health has the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is for ages 18 and up, at all of its vaccination appointments while supplies last.   

Public Health’s vaccination clinic will be open Thursday 4 p.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Public Health Department, 799 N. Highland Ave.

Appointments are available online or by calling 336-360-5260 from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Walk-ups are welcome until an hour before closing. 

Appointments and walk-ups are also available at the upcoming community vaccination event on Saturday, May 15, at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 2651 Buchanan Street, from 9 a.m.-12 noon. Appointments can be made here or by calling (336) 771-7000.

