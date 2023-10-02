Telecommunicator's passion and training gives Forsyth County man a second chance to live

"They gave him a one percent chance of survival. So, I keep telling everybody that right here stands the other 99 percent," said Robin Owen.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. — It's not often someone gets to reunite with the person who saved their life.

"It's nice to meet you, can I give you a hug?" asked Doug Owen.

For Owen and Bailee Carter that desire is now a reality.

Carter was on the receiving end of a 911 call to Forsyth County, months ago when Doug was unresponsive.

"When I told her that he had passed out on the floor, she said can you turn him over? and I said no, she said go get a neighbor," explained Doug's wife, Robin Owen.

"I wanted to do everything I could to help Mrs. Owens," said Carter.

Robin took Carter's instructions and ran with it. She rushed to get a neighbor to help turn Doug over. Carter then walked them through CPR until first responders got there.

"They kept coming down the hall saying they couldn't find a heartbeat, until finally after 20 minutes they did," Robin recalled.

Robin says Doug came back to life and first responders rushed him to the hospital. Shortly after he got there, he flat lined again.

"They gave him a one percent chance of survival. So, I keep telling everybody that right here stands the other 99 percent," said Robin.

Doug eventually recovered, and Carter desperately wanted to know if he was okay. She was happy to find out he was her first save.

"I cried, it was amazing, you don't hear that very often," said Carter.

Carter's passion and training supporting Doug's second chance.

"First off I want to thank the man upstairs. He wasn't ready for me yet," exclaimed Doug.

Robin says Doug was in a coma for weeks. Thankfully, she says he woke up the say ole Doug. He is now in therapy and well on his way to a full recover.