Fox found, tests positive for rabies in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health is letting residents know about a fox found in the area that has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The fox was found on Colony Ridge Court in Jamestown and was tested for the virus Monday. This is the 13th case of animals rabies this year.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets that are 4 years old or older, should be vaccinated for rabies. Animals that are kept within outdoor fenced areas should also have a rabies vaccination. .

Rabies circulates within our wildlife population throughout the entire year.

Here are some tips to help prevent contact with wild from being exposed to the rabies virus:

Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive.

Do not approach, try to play with, touch, rescue or treat any wildlife. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at 336-641-5990.

Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior.

Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach you.

Do not try to separate fighting animals.

Feed your pets indoors.

Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats, and other wildlife into your yard.

Report all stray animals to Animal Control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point. Stray animals may not have current rabies vaccinations.

If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and report the bite to local Animal Control Officers.

For more information on rabies prevention, please contact Guilford County Animals Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.