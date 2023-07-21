Free community health fair in Greensboro

Free diabetes checks, blood pressure screenings, eye exams, and more will be done at a free community health fair at the Warnersville Recreation Center on Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Headaches, chest pain, and dizziness are just some of the warning signs of high blood pressure. The community is invited to get checked out for free on Saturday in Greensboro.

The Rosa Foundation in partnership with the Guilford Triad Coalition and Community Connectors is hosting a free community health fair. Organizers said this is the third year for the event.



“It’s good to bring the community together,” T’Ebony Rosa with the Rosa Foundation said. “In order for us to be strong we have to come together and to provide the services that we all need. We have some health disparities and inequities that we're trying to combat as well as some food insecurity issues we need to address."

Roughly 40 service providers will be at the Warnersville Recreation Renter. Services include free diabetes checks, HIV screenings, mental health screenings, free eye exams, and much more.

“Come out and enjoy yourself,” James Rosa with the Rosa Foundation said. “Have some fun and get some medical stuff taken care of. Some service providers can help you. The Goodwill is going to be there as well. They're looking for employees. So, if you're looking for a job and you need some help come on down."

The Greensboro Police Department's Grill Team will be on-site to provide fresh hot meals. There will also be a station for free fresh produce, vegetables, and fruit to pick up.