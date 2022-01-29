Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Greensboro on Randleman Road Saturday

This COVID-19 testing site will be held at the Destiny Christian Center at 2401 Randleman Road in Greensboro from noon to 4 p.m. Due to inclement weather, testing times switched from 10 a.m.

The Old North State Medical Society is one of the oldest medical societies in the nation, established for African American physicians. The organization was created to further the interests of African American physicians and continues to support minority physicians, according to their website.