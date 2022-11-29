Free webinar to help individuals navigate grief during the holiday season

Thursday, AuthoraCare Collective will provide a free webinar to teach individuals how to cope with grief this time of year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grief is a unique journey for each person and their family. The holiday season may bring up additional challenges and questions about how to prepare for the holiday season and the start of the new year.

Risa Hanau is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and the Clinical & Community Educator for AuthoraCare Collective. She said the webinar is all a part of the organization's The Power of Knowing webinar series.



“We know that as we look towards the holidays and the new year a lot of emotions can come up,” Hanau said. “So, we are going to talk about those feelings, we're going to talk about things that many people experience, but we're also going to talk about what we can do about it in terms of rituals and some practices."

Organizers said participants will learn how children and teens across all developmental stages may experience grief this time of year. They will also learn ways to support adults and youth while including opportunities to honor their loved ones who died or has a serious illness.

“Oftentimes it can be difficult to acknowledge the challenges that we face, and this is a very simple accessible way of getting resources that are very usable, that is meaningful and that can be carried forward not only for yourself, but those that you care about," Hanau said.