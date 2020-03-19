GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many grocery chains are cutting back their hours, so they can restock shelves and clean their stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Dollar General have even dedicated certain shopping hours to older Americans and those who are most at risk of getting sick.

The Fresh Market is doing the same. The Greensboro-based grocery chain says 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, will be reserved for seniors and those most at risk.

The Fresh Market says all of its stores will continue to operate under regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

To learn more about Fresh Market's COVID-19 response, click here.

Locations in the Triad:

3712 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro

1560 Highwoods Blvd, Greensboro

3285 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem

