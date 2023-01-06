Does your house have lead pipes?

City of Greensboro is requesting help to identify lead pipes on private property.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City of Greensboro is requesting help to identify underground lead pipes on private property, including residences and businesses.

On the city's website, residents using Greensboro water can find step-by-step instructions on locating your service line, identifying the material of the pipe, and reporting the findings to the city.

Officials warn that lead exposure can cause "health problems over time and children under the age of six are the most vulnerable".

The website includes two different tests, the scratch test and the magnet test, in order to identify the type of pipe (lead, copper, or galvanized steel).

After completing the tests, residents and business owners are asked to submit a survey with your findings, including pictures of the pipe.

Officials say the process should not take more than 15 minutes.

Any residents or business owners using Greensboro water and would like to test their pipes can find the information here.

