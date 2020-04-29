GREENSBORO, N.C. —

CSL Plasma is asking for help during the pandemic, in the fight to learn more about the coronavirus.

They are asking people in good health to donate plasma, especially anyone who is recovered from COVID-19.

Plasma contains the antibodies which can then be used to track the virus in our communities, as well as possibly develop future treatments.

CLS Plasma wants donors to know that donating plasma is safe.

The supplies used in collecting the plasma are sterile and are used only once, ensuring everything that comes in contact with your blood is safe.

The site in Greensboro has also increased social distancing and added extra screening questions to make sure donors are healthy.

If you're interested in donating, new donors can earn up to $400 a month, and the entire process takes about 90 minutes.

New donors should provide:

A valid Government-issued identification (Example: Driver's license, Military ID, etc.)

Proof of social security number (Example: Social Security Card)

Proof of local residency (Example: Piece of mail postmarked in the past 30 days, current lease, utility bill, etc.)

