GREENSBORO, N.C. — You vowed to lose weight.

You promised to exercise more.

You said you'd eat better.

If you've struggled with your New Year's resolution, a Triad hospital is offering you a "reset button."

It's called the 'New You' event.

Wake Forest Baptist Health is answering your health-related questions to get you back on track to meet your goals this year.

Weight management experts will also be there.

Our very own Eric Chilton and Maddie Gardner will emcee the event.

It's Thursday, January 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cadillac Service Garage on East Market Street in downtown Greensboro.