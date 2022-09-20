Aging Gracefully: Greensboro's newest active adult center hosts a wellness fair and open house for people 50 and up.

Tuesday the Trotter Active Adult Center invited the public out to learn about free programs to keep older adults socially, mentally and physically healthy.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new study shows older adults who take part in active daily activities have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

That is why Greensboro's Trotter Active Adult Center exists.

The facility formerly known as the Trotter Center emulates its new name, its renovations offer everything older adults need to stay active.

The center has a new fitness center, computer lab and gym that’s open seven days a week for people 50 and up who live in the city and Guilford County.



A city study showed that folks living on the southwest side of Greensboro needed a center for aging adults.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation said that’s why they turned the old rec center into a one-stop shop for seniors.

On top of physical activities like yoga and tia chi, Mark Hayes with parks and rec said they also focus on seniors' mental and social health.

“A lot of older adults are not as efficient with using computers and using social media," Hayes said. "We now offer a program called silver tech where those 50 and up can take classes on how to use a computer, smartphone and social media.”

Tuesday the center invited the public to its open house and wellness fair. It gives folks an opportunity to tour the facility and try out some of the new equipment.

The event featured vendors in the health and wellness industry, door prizes, an outdated medicine drop box and flu shots.