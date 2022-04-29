Guilford County Health Department earns statewide recognition

The North Carolina Public Health Association gave the Guilford County Health Department its health department of the year award.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Health Department won the 2021 North Carolina Public Health Association Dr. Sarah Taylor Morrow Health Department of the Year, according to a release.

The release said the award is given to health departments that demonstrate "outstanding and exemplary health initiatives and programs." The health department will receive a $1,000 prize.

"This is such a special moment for us, and it is truly an honor to continue the rich legacy of monumental achievements in public health in Guilford County," Dr. Iulia Vann, the Guilford County Public Health Director, said.

The release said the department was recognized for addressing COVID-19 and other high-priority issues. Some of the work that received praise included:

The Guilford County Formerly Incarcerated Transition (FIT) program

Care management for high-risk pregnancy

Addressing housing insecurity needs

Opioid awareness and outreach efforts

The award's namesake is also the first woman to serve as Guilford County's public health director. Vann said Morrow now lives in Wilmington and wasn't surprised when the health department won the award.