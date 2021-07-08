Guilford County Public Health's first vaccine drive-thru giveaway | $100 Gift Cards for First-time COVID-19 Vaccinations

Throughout August anyone who gets their first shot at any GCPHD community or mobile clinic will get a $100 cash card.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cash in exchange for getting the COVID vaccine.



The Guilford County Public Health Department is now offering money to the unvaccinated.



Saturday was the kickoff for the cash giveaways.



A steady flow of vehicles pulled into the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot.



Hundreds of people like Denise Smith patiently waited for their turn to roll up their sleeve to get their first dose of the covid vaccine.

"I got my first shot so I have my card to come back for the second shot and everything,” Smith said.



Smith is now one step closer to being fully vaccinated and better protected from the virus.



That's just one benefit from her visit to the drive-thru clinic, she also drove off with an extra $100.

"I could care less about that I just wanted to feel better and I wanted the doctor to give me permission,” Smith.

Smith said a bad sinus infection caused her to hold off on getting vaccinated.

Beginning THIS SATURDAY, August 7 at the Guilford County Mass Food Giveaway Event (located at the Greensboro Coliseum... Posted by Guilford County Public Health on Thursday, August 5, 2021

The cash incentive to help boost the 47% of North Carolinians vaccinated to 70% didn't motivate Joan Fenner and her daughter Deborah Williams either.

"At first I was really hesitant but I talked to a lot of people and looked on the news,” Fenner said. “A lot of family members my age have already done it so I said if they can do it I can too.”



They got their first shot together at Saturdays clinic.

“I just wanted her to be protected as well,” Williams said. “The experience was nice. I didn't expect it to be this many people."



Throughout August anyone who gets their first shot at any Guilford County Public Health Department community or mobile clinic will get a $100 cash card.



Anyone who drives someone to get vaccinated is offered a $25 cash card.



The county has a list of upcoming GCDPH vaccine clinics, the next clinic is set for Aug. 11.

Guilford County has joined 38 counties across our state using free cash to bail us out of the grip of the spreading delta variant.