CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doctors are warning parents about a common summertime infection on the rise in the Carolinas: Hand, foot, and mouth disease.

It's a virus kids typically get, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Typical symptoms include fever, mouth sores, and a skin rash.

At Novant Health Pediatrics Mint Hill, doctors are seeing a good amount of patients coming in with hand, foot and mouth disease.

They're also seeing patients with similar viral illnesses with mouth sores, ulcers, and fevers.

Doctors said viral mouth sores are common when younger kids are in close proximity with each other.

Doctors at Novant Health Pediatrics Berewick are also seeing a good amount of hand, foot and mouth cases as well.

Again, this presents itself as a sore throat and fever, and most children will develop mouth and/or throat ulcers.

Fevers that come with hand, foot, and mouth disease usually last two to three days with sore throats lasting three to five days.

At Novant Health Steelecroft Primary Care, doctors are seeing sore throats, both viral and bacterial.

They're still seeing a good bit of insect bites, rashes, fire ants, and poison ivy.

The good news is doctors expect to see less and less of these types of cases as the weather cools off and summer winds down.

And that's what's going around.

